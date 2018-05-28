Menu
Hero saves toddler dangling from balcony
Offbeat

‘Spider-Man’ saves toddler dangling from balcony

by Jay Akbar
28th May 2018 11:12 AM

INCREDIBLE footage shows a fearless man scaling a Paris building to save a four-year-old boy dangling from a balcony.

The video, filmed in the capital's 18th Arrondissement, shows him climbing four storeys in just seconds to reach the child, reports The Sun.

He then shimmies across the ledge and hoists the child to safety in view of shocked onlookers below.

The neighbour on the adjoining balcony tried to help but could not get a grip on the boy. Picture: Don-Deter/Snapchat
The neighbour on the adjoining balcony tried to help but could not get a grip on the boy. Picture: Don-Deter/Snapchat

Another man on the adjoining balcony also tried to lift the boy to safety but could not get a decent grip, Le Parisian reported.

"There is a fence and a gap between them," one witness told the website. "The neighbour couldn't reach the child himself."

The child is reported to have slipped off the balcony while his father left the apartment to go shopping.

He then shimmied across a ledge and hoisted the lad to safety
He then shimmied across a ledge and hoisted the lad to safety

Firefighters tended to both the hero and the boy, both of whom were thought to be in shock.

The so-called Spider-Man of Paris suffered only a few scratches in the daring rescue while the child lost a fingernail.

Authorities are understood to have opened an investigation into the incident with local reports arguing the boy would not been in danger if his parents had been at home.

This story first appeared on The Sun.

