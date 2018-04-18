Menu
Urunga ginnigay way
Urunga ginnigay way Contributed
Property

Spend your days by the river in this bargain home

Melissa Martin
by
18th Apr 2018 12:31 PM

COFFS PROPERTY ESTATE AGENTS SELLING AGENT JOHN F SERCOMBE'S Property Pick of the Week is this affordable Urunga home.

John, tell us about this home:

This home is only three years old. It was built for this owner by Prestige Cabins of Moonee Beach to suit this site which was the last one available in this park at that time. One of it's features is that there is ensuite access from both bedrooms. Included at this price are the boat and ride-on.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

For a site fee of only $125 per week, you get to live in a great spot, in your own home, overlooking the river. A fisherman would think this was amazing.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Someone who wants a low maintenance home close to the water, yet not far from amenities, such as Urunga Shopping Centre or Toormina.

URUNGA

6/4437 Giinagay Way

2 bed, 1 bath, 2 CAR

PRICE: $195,000

INSPECT: Saturday 10-11am

CONTACT: John F Sercombe Coffs Property Estate Agents, 0429-48-3300

bargain property coffs property estate agents john f sercombe real estate urunga
Coffs Coast Advocate

