Spend Christmas in good company

GIVE: Help and donations are needed for the Orphans Christmas. Trevor Veale

LOOKING for somewhere to spend Christmas with great company and delicious food?

Looks no further than the Orphans Christmas which has recently been taken over by local ladies Deb Leaney, Ange Anderson and Alena Sproule.

Deb said they were not quite ready for the response and, judging from it, there is a definite need for it in the Coffs Harbour community.

"We've had a great response but we need people to register their attendance so we can get an idea of numbers and don't get caught out on the day,” said Deb.

"Elderly community members can register their attendance by calling ahead if they need assistance with transport.

"Transport must be pre- booked as no bookings will be accepted on the day.

The offer for transport assistance is for people who live within the Sawtell, Toormina, Coffs Harbour and Park Beach area.

"We'd love a few more helpers: If anyone has a few hours to spare in the morning to help with the preparation please get in contact with us”.

The Christmas party will be held at the Botanic Gardens on Christmas Day starting at 11am with lunch served at midday.

For more information or to register, call Deb on 0407935199 or email Ange at angeando@optusnet.com.au

The event will go ahead rain, hail or shine, with the Cavanbah Hall to be used as a back-up venue in the case of wet weather.