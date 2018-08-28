Spencer try swings match

TURNING POINT: The look on Steven Spencer's face says it all.

TURNING POINT: The look on Steven Spencer's face says it all. Trevor Veale

IT'S possible to pinpoint the moment when Coffs Harbour took a firm grip on the 2018 Group 2 rugby league premiership.

With the Comets leading 10-0 early in the second half, but with Macksville looking dangerous on the edge of their quarter, the Sea Eagles blundered by putting the ball on the deck and the home side swooped.

Michael Emille sprinted 50 metres before being dragged down but a penalty kept the momentum rolling and livewire lock Steven Spencer was able to bustle over under the posts to give Nathan Curry the simplest of conversions.

"That's when I thought there would be no coming back by Macksville, although they scored two tries after that,” winning coach Brandon Costin said.

"And they never stopped trying because they are a great young footy team.

"However, my blokes were ready for the physical game.

"I'm so happy we had a plan in place that came together for us to win a grand final and I'm pumped.”

Among the many happy faces was point-scoring machine Nathan Curry who, despite making his reputation as a halfback, has dabbled in the role of custodian this season.

"I think it's more to do with the jersey size than anything I do,” he laughed.

"Seriously, for all the years now I have been here, the thing that makes this one more special than the rest is because of how old I am now and having young kids.

"Also, how much more work you must do through the week to prepare for the game, compared to five years ago when it was just me.

"Then it was pretty much just go out and play football and now I have my family and you have to make a few sacrifices.

Cameron Blair never stopped trying to create magic for his young Sea Eagles. Trevor Veale

"After winning I can go one or two more years and see what the body tells me.”

Compared to flashy grand finals of the past this affair was fairly dour, due to the conditions.

Light rain meant players took extra precautions and the error rate was remarkably low.

Sam Miles closes in to shut down Nathan Curry who is kicking for line. Trevor Veale

For the purists there were plenty of good things to enjoy, starting with Steven Spencer's perfectly timed and positioned pass leading to the opening try for Simon Brittain-Snowden.

While it didn't produce points, Brad Collinson later did something similar.

For the Sea Eagles, their much-applauded back row will become positively lethal after this experience and right across the line-up there isn't one young man who won't become a pin-up boy with supporters.

Coffs hooker Kerrod Selmes won the prestigious John 'Tank' Mackay Medal when judged as player of the match.

Referee Nathan Grace, controlling his tenth top grade decider, also had a fine afternoon.

In the under-18s, Macksville and Sawtell turned on an end-to-end thriller before the Sea Eagles soared to success.

The reserve grade win by Nambucca Heads may have sealed the future of the club but there was also that extraordinary effort in defeat by Sawtell.

The Panthers, despite finishing runners-up, earned much admiration.