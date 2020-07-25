Menu
Crime

How a P-plater landed himself without a car or licence

Jenna Thompson
jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
25th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
A 25-year-old driver will be spending the next six months without a licence after accruing several infringement notices on Friday.

At around 7.25am, Grafton Highway Patrol were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Clarence Way, Copmanhurst when a blue Holden Commodore was detected travelling toward Grafton at 169km/h in the 100km/h speed zone.

After stopping the vehicle, officers discovered that the male driver held a P1 licence, despite no red P-plates visible on the car, and several defects on the vehicle. The driver had also failed to change address after moving to NSW.

The driver was issued several infringements for all the above offences including $2520 for the exceed speed over 45kmh. His licence privileges were also suspended for six months and vehicle registration cancelled for three months.

Further information was then received that this vehicle had been involved in burnout offences the previous day in Junction Hill and as such the driver was issued an additional infringement notice for that offence.

The 25-year-old driver was issued with several infringement notices. Grafton Highway Patrol
