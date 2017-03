Car crash at BYO bottle shop at the Jetty Foreshores.

MOTORISTS were stopped at the Jetty Foreshores yesterday evening after a collision.

A ute driver crashed into a pillar after speeding down the Jetty Strip, overtaking cars and narrowly missing a pedestrian on the crossing.

Stunned diners watched on as the ute rear ended a Kia and struck a Mercedes SUV before ending up in the bottleo driveway.

The ute driver is undergoing mandatory testing.