SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

Police caught a P-Plater travelling at more than 150km/h near Cowper

POLICE are again reminding travellers leading up to the Christmas holiday break that speeding on the highway will not be tolerated.

It comes after Coffs/Clarence highway patrol detected a white Commodore overtaking a number of vehicles south bound at excessive speed.

Police checked the speed of the white Holden Commodore at 152km/h in the sign posted 100km/h speed zone.

A short time later the vehicle was stopped and the 27yr old male driver produced a CP1 licence which restricts him to 90km/h.

The driver was issued with an offence for exceed speed over 45km/h.

His licence was suspended for 6 months and the number plates of the vehicle were seized for three months as the driver was the vehicle owner.

Double demerits start on Friday December 20 and run through to New Year’s Day on WednesdayJanuary 1 (inclusive).

Double demerit points apply for speeding, seat belt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences.

Police urge drivers to slow down on the roads and obey speed limits.