Speed wants Axemen to do the jersey justice

SMASHED: The Orara Valley Axemen received a wake-up call when they were outplayed by the Grafton Ghosts in round one. Adam Hourigan

RUGBY LEAGUE: Following their humbling at the hands of a Group 2 heavyweight last weekend, the Orara Valley Axemen have regrouped and are ready to right their wrongs.

Axemen coach Col Speed admitted he was disappointed with his team's performance in their opening round clash, as a promising pre-season was quickly undone in a 46-6 defeat.

"I thought for 15-20 minutes there we were holding our own,” Speed said.

"We had some good field position for a while but we just couldn't execute. Credit to the Grafton defence though, they kept turning up.”

Speed said despite his side's uninspiring performance, he couldn't take anything away from a well prepared Ghosts outfit.

"They're a very good team; they're big, strong and have good structure. They're the benchmark of the competition and they deserve to be, they have a lot of quality players.”

Speed is expecting a much improved effort from his side tomorrow when they do battle with the Woolgoolga Seahorses, as the loss to Grafton has given the team a kick up the backside.

"Tuesday and Thursday were really good sessions this week, they were embarrassed by the scoreline against the Ghosts... we need to have some pride in that jersey.”

Asked what he is expecting from the Seahorses in their second game back in senior footy, Speed dismissed all talk of the opposition.

"I'm not worried about anyone else, I'm only worried about us and improving our own game.

"We have the team capable to beat anyone on our day, so that's what I'm focussing on.”

The Axemen v Seahorses game kicks off tomorrow at 2.45pm at Coramba.

Following the game the Axemen will head to The Coffs Hotel for their annual Sportsman Night, with this year's special guest being NRL funny man Bryan Fletcher.

Tickets for the evening are $50 each and include beer and nibbles.

Tickets can be purchased at stickytickets.com.au, at the Coffs Hotel or by calling 66523817.

The event begins at 6pm tomorrow night.