Speed the key to reducing wildlife road kill

Some wildlife care groups mark road kill with bright paint to show the animal has already been checked to see if there’s a live baby in its pouch.

Some wildlife care groups mark road kill with bright paint to show the animal has already been checked to see if there’s a live baby in its pouch.

ADVOCATE reader Lex Stewart has responded to a letter to the Editor about koalas being hit and killed on our roads.

RELATED: Deaths on Coffs’ roads spark call to action

Road kills are distressing

Road kills of animals are distressing, and can to some extent be reduced.

I was Road Safety Manager in the RTA western region from 1990 to 1997, then in the northern region.

In my bronze-medal-winning film on Country Driving, I said kangaroo roadkills can be

reduced markedly by keeping vehicle speeds down to 80kph, because scientific research

showed that it gives the kangaroo enough time to hear the approaching vehicle, then to react,

sometimes this way and then that way.

The matter of fencing to protect local koala populations was up for discussion at the recent Coffs Harbour City Council meeting. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

However, we obviously cannot drive at 80kph all the time in the huge distances of western

and northern NSW, but we can do 80kph on occasions when near kangaroo ‘hotspots’, such

as thickly-vegetated creeks, and at high-risk times (sunrise and sunset).

For koalas, I know of no similar scientific research, but can suggest that at ‘hotspots’ the

lower the speed the better, and that reasonable sums of money be spent on better roadside

fencing.

I am amused by the inherent contradiction between popular claims that koalas are in danger

of extinction (i.e. numbers are decreasing) and the increased frequency of koala roadkills,

which can only happen if koala numbers are large and increasing.

Lex Stewart

Stuarts Point