SPEED SURGERY: Coffs waiting list prompts urgent fix

WHILE people continue to avoid Mid North Coast emergency departments, plans for an “accelerated surgical program” are in the works to clear the elective surgery backlog.

The latest quarterly healthcare statistics are out, showing the downward trend on emergency department presentations has continued through to September, with 820 less people heading to Coffs Harbour Hospital ED than last year.

The biggest drops were in semi-urgent and non-urgent categories, which in turn has thrown up a mixed bag of positives and negatives when treatment-time data is analysed.

While the median time to treatment and treatment starting on time targets have shown a vast improvement, with fewer minor injuries, the median time taken to leave ED and number of people leaving within four hours has blown out.

A concept drawing of how the Coffs Harbour Health Campus upgrade will look when complete.

Now one in ten patients is taking 11 hours and 45 minutes to leave ED, up three and a half hours.

And despite elective surgeries ramping up again following a temporary pause in March, the waiting list has gone nowhere, with 2,931 people ready and waiting for a bed.

That is just two fewer than the previous quarter and 866 more than the same time last year.

Mid North Coast Local Health District chief executive Stewart Dowrick said public hospitals have faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the local health district is working hard to ensure patients requiring elective surgery receive it as soon as possible.

“We recognise the pandemic has impacted our patients’ access to elective surgery and we are doing all we can to improve this situation, including the implementation of an accelerated surgical program,” he said.

Construction on the $194m Coffs Harbour Hospital redevelopment is powering ahead as the building reaches its highest point in June. Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

There were 105 fewer surgeries performed at Coffs Harbour hospital in the quarter and there is hope the situation will be aided by an extra $458 million to fast-track the elective surgeries that were delayed.

Meanwhile, the $194m redevelopment of the hospital is well and truly on the home straight and is due to be handed over mid next year.

A ‘topping out’ ceremony, which is a building tradition traditionally held when construction reaches its highest point, was held in June and since then much of the facade has been completed including brand new signage.