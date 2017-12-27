Menu
Speed limit change on Eastern Dorrigo Way

Ulong.
Brad Greenshields
by

SAFETY will be improved on a section of Eastern Dorrigo Way in the New Year with a reduction in the speed limit from 100 km/h to 80 km/h.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said a speed zone review was carried out in accordance with the zoning guidelines and in consultation with Coffs Harbour City Council.

"The review recommended the speed limit on Eastern Dorrigo Way from Orara Way at Coramba to 450 metres south of Lower Bo Bo Road at Ulong be reduced by 20 km/h," the spokesperson said.

"An analysis of the road environment, traffic characteristics as well as historic crash data was what led to the decision to reduce the speed limit.

"The new speed limit on the 21km section of Eastern Dorrigo Way will come into effect in early January 2018 and motorists are advised to drive to the conditions."

Signs will be in place on Eastern Dorrigo Way to advise motorists of the changed traffic conditions.

Coffs Coast Advocate
