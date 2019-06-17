Speed is causing roundabout truck crashes

A safety audit of the England's Rd roundabout found trucks were rolling at the location partly due to the trees growing on the roundabout, which have now been removed.

Letters to the Editor

I COMPLETELY support the remarks by Kerry Ridgley (In Letters to the Editor, Coffs Coast Advocate, June 15).

The truck roll-overs at Englands Road roundabout are exclusively about the truck going too fast. Nothing else.

The treeless England's Rd roundabout. TREVOR VEALE

I believe a simple solution to slow all the Northbound traffic would be to have a speed limit of 80kmh from the Sawtell slip road and then 60kmh from the entry to Lindsay's Truck Depot entry.

The cost would be minimal as it only requires the relocation of the 80kmh and 60kmh road signs. An added benefit would be to ease the early morning back-up of traffic.

John Courcier

Petrol price gouging

THE oil price had fallen along with wholesale price of petrol as indicated by the price reduction at the independent Liberty petrol station at Bonville, but of course this wasn't passed on to the motorists as all the other servos, except United, around Coffs had exactly the same higher price including the two other Liberty stations.

Wonder if it has anything do with it being at long weekend.

We heard some noises from our local politicians about the need for an inquiry into petrol price gouging leading up to the last elections, but as per normal, it all goes quiet once the elections are over. Maybe we might need a new political party to help look after us poor motorists.

Trevor Quick

Economy is a gauge of government

OH the promises of a strong economy under the Coalition.

We hear that more Australians are falling behind on mortgage repayments, with low wage growth one of the main causes.

The Reserve Bank has dropped interest rates to record lows to stimulate spending and GDP per capita has gone backwards in three consecutive quarters for the first time in 36 years.

How good is the Coalition at managing the economy?

We're starting to hear just how 'good' they really are.

S. Holbrook

P means private not pensioner to RMS

A WORD of warning for pensioners about to register a car.

I recently bought a used car from an 80-year-old, I'd been a pensioner myself for lots of years so didn't see a problem.

However on the registration notice, I missed the p under use on this different certificate.

I paid up in time, then last week received a letter from Roads and Maritime, reminding me to register.

A trip to Coffs to sort it out informed me that the "P" was the problem, was not for pensioners, but "P" for private, and because i'd paid up in time, I would not be getting my $361 back. There were lots of things I could have used those dollars for, and thought they were helpful and polite I resent the con, that is how I see it.

So beware, and make sure it doesn't happen to you.

Dawn Lewis.

Half day holiday for the 'Rocketman'

GOOD news about Elton John performing in Coffs Harbour at our stadium. Congratulations to the organisers and their part in getting this together.

Now before we all get too caught up wearing rose-coloured glasses, their are some logistics to be sorted. The actual date for this show is just under a month after summer school break.

Schools, colleges, university, traffic, buses, tradies etc etc are all on the go during any weekday such as this particular Wednesday.

This is when the final touches are set in place, possibly road restrictions and closures causing a serious gridlock so the plan has to be watertight.

I suggest the community call for a half-day public holiday to take the weight off the surrounding roads. For ticketholders to be allocated or pre-select a pickup and drop-off point from one of three sites/carparks.

The three sites would be Homebase/Park Beach Plaza, the racecourse and the SCU grounds.

This will utilise the stadium transportation hub to great advantage.

This occasion is momentous and to not adjust when necessary could jeopardise future planning that could well bring more high profile entertainers to this region and have ongoing benefits to the community. We have a solution or maybe 'goodbye yellowbrick road'.

Mark Linney, Toormina.