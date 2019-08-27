Campaign earns $1.5m in state revenue, but zero for campaigners

NEW figures from the Department of Revenue show that the instance of speeding through Ulmarra is coming down.

But for Ulmarra residents, and long-time proponent of the speed cameras Ryan and Krystal Brown, this knowledge of the camera's worth is much less scientific.

"There's no scrape marks on the barrier there at the moment," he said. "No one's falling asleep, and the camera slows them down at that point."

The number of people detected each month has been steadily falling, from a high of 1344 detected in January, now down to 832 in July, and Mr Brown said he felt a vindication for the community's fight for a speed camera at seeing the alarming numbers of offenders.

Twice a truck has come through their side fence at night, and Mr Brown said the sounds of the crashes still haunt him.

"The last guy that rolled over his horn was jammed on, and he was folded up like a pretzel in the truck. I don't know he didn't get damaged," he said.

"Even now... it doesn't matter where I am, I'm still jumpy at loud noises."

On top of that, the family copped an avalanche of personal attacks, from threats of violence and damage and rumour, which they said had settled down now.

Despite their own personal fight, the reiterated the campaign was never for themselves, but the town.

"You only have to look through town that most of the power poles are new, there's been crashes all through town," he said.

A total of 7868 people have been detected speeding through the Ulmarra speed-trap since it was turned-on in mid-December, raising more than $1.5m for state revenue through the speeders, something Mr Brown said he believed needed to come back to town.

"The state of the road through Ulmarra is disgraceful, where's that money going?" he said.

Mr Brown said that at the end of the day he was glad to see the numbers coming down, and believed that his family, and the community who fought bureaucracy for more than three years for the camera needed to do one more thing.

"All that garbage we had to go through, now they know what the figures are and it's making them money, it'd be nice for them to say 'Sorry. We should've done that earlier.'

"Just to acknowledge something."