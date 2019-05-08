Speculation ScoMo is headed to Cowper

If you spot Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Cowper let us know.

If you spot Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Cowper let us know. DEAN LEWINS

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison is expected to visit the political battleground of Cowper on Thursday, if the political speculation this evening is on the money.

Right throughout the election campaign, as political tempers have frayed, and in light of this week's incident in Albury, the PM's whereabouts have been a closely guarded secret, with media alerted to press calls on the same day as the announcements.

But the buzz on the bush telegraph is powerful tonight, and four separate sources have tipped The Advocate that SoMo is headed north to Port Macquarie to support the campaign of Nationals candidate Pat Conaghan.

Speculation is rife Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to visit Coffs Harbour. Matt Taylor GLA071118MORR

Our calls for confirmation on the Federal Government and the Prime Minister's Office have indicated the visit will be to Port Macquarie in the morning.

But the man, who is being favoured to claim the seat from the Coalition, after The Nationals 56-year reign in Cowper, independent and former Member for Lyne Rob Oakeshott says the Prime Minister will be in Cowper over the next 24 hours.

Labor candidate Andrew Woodward says the PM will bring the cheque book to Cowper tomorrow, now that the chips are down. Twitter

"I've got bad news, good news and urgent call to action this afternoon," he said in a video overlooking Coffs Harbour standing on the preferred route of the Coffs Bypass.

"The bad news is today there was a second truck accident in the middle of Coffs Harbour.

"Thankfully the driver is okay and in hospital.

"But it once again drives home the message that we need urgent action to get this Coffs Harbour Bypass built.

"It has been 30 years of waiting by the Coffs Harbour community.

"The good news is that we've got the Prime Minister coming to town (tomorrow) competition in politics is a wonderful thing ... we've now got a Prime Minister coming onto the ground to try and obviously win votes.

"The one issue that the Prime Minister needs to address while here is this issue of tunnels or cuttings and the funding for the Pacific Highway Bypass.

Labor candidate Andrew Woodward has heard the same good oil.

But Mr Woodward called on the PM to address the biggest political issue of the election in Coffs Harbour - the Coffs Harbour Bypass and whether the design will incorporate tunnels instead of the previously floated land bridges and cuttings design.

This afternoon Deputy Leader of The Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie was in Bowraville and Coffs Harbour to support Mr Conaghan's campaign.