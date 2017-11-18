Spectators come to rescue of rally car crashed in creek

The image posted on Twitter of Kennards Hire Rally Australia spectators rushing to the assistance of Ross Cox and co-driver Janet Binns after their went into a creek off Rhones Creek Rd near Talarm hall.

THE quick actions of Kennards Hire Rally Australia spectators has left the driving team of Ross Cox and Janet Binns thankful.

Driving their Mitsubishi Galant VR4 in the long Nambucca stage this morning, Cox and Binns ended up in a creek next to a bridge on Rhones Creek Rd near Talarm hall.

Fortunately there were rally fans nearby who without hesitation jumped into the creek to make sure the pair were able to get out of the car.

The car went into the creek and was submerged upside down in the water.

The number of spectators who offered their help meant the car was able to be rolled over so the driver and co-driver could escape.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia spectators rushed to help Ross Cox and co-driver Janet Binns out of the car after it plunged into a creek. Twitter

