The views from this Korora home are simply breathtaking.
The views from this Korora home are simply breathtaking. Contributed
Property

Spectacular views, amazing home

Melissa Martin
by
12th Apr 2018 7:00 AM

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in one of Korora's most exclusive pockets for this week's cover property.

This three-bedroom home at 4 Miranda Pl will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide goes online tomorrow.

NSW Real Estate selling agents Adam Cross and Jarred Huxter said the property is certainly one of our most stunning coastal homes.

"The spectacular panoramic ocean views and the unique design are defiantly the stand out features of this home - it really is one of a kind.”

"It offers the ultimate beachside lifestyle, whether it be beach walking, swimming or surfing or even a spot of fishing this home provides the perfect base to enjoy all that this beautiful part of the coast has to offer.”

Nestled on the headland among the trees, the home has a distinct feeling of being at one with nature while the design pays homage to the ocean which can be seen from almost every room.

The floorplan is spilt over three levels, with the main living on the entry level, and sumptuous master retreat with dressing room, spa ensuite and deck with the most spectacular views on the top floor and two more bedrooms, bathroom and living zone with kitchenette on the lower floor.

"This is a home perfect for someone looking for something a little unique and outside the box. Someone who doesn't mind waking up to the sound of waves crashing or the sun rising over the horizon every morning and someone who doesn't mind the sound of gasps as they invite their friends into their new home.”

See more tomorrow when the Real Estate Property Guide goes online at www.coffscoastadvocate.com.au.

