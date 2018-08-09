Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's Rescue Day takes place tomorrow, August 10.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's Rescue Day takes place tomorrow, August 10. Contributed
News

Spectacular sight to play out on the highway

Jasmine Minhas
by
9th Aug 2018 2:00 PM

OFFERING locals and visitors a spectacular sight, a large ribbon will be tied around Coffs Harbour's iconic Big Banana tomorrow to celebrate Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's Rescue Day appeal.

Rescue Day celebrates the vital role Westpac Helicopters play in responding to emergencies and saving lives across Northern NSW everyday.

"Rescue Day celebrates the role the Service plays in the region, operating 24 hours a day to save lives," Zeke Huish, Regional Marketing Manager, said.

"The day also allows us to offer more insight into who we are and how we operate.

"It's the one day of the year where we have volunteers, businesses, venues, schools and more holding fundraisers.

"We're very excited to partner up with the Big Banana this year."

Operating since 1973, the Service is the largest non-profit search and rescue and aero-medical service in Australia.

To donate, visit: http://www.rescuehelicopter.com.au/.

big banana westpac westpac rescue helicopter
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with head injuries

    premium_icon Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with head injuries

    News A TRAIL bike rider has been left with head and neck injuries after crashing into a tree at Korora.

    • 9th Aug 2018 2:30 PM
    Nats salute 'local champion' Luke Hartsuyker

    premium_icon Nats salute 'local champion' Luke Hartsuyker

    News Deputy Prime Minister honours Luke Hartsuyker for his service

    MP's retirement a wise decision says Greens candidate

    premium_icon MP's retirement a wise decision says Greens candidate

    News Greens candidate responds to Luke Hartsuyker's retirement.

    Trail bike rider injured in Korora crash

    Trail bike rider injured in Korora crash

    Breaking Ambulance crews rush to the aid of motorbike rider

    Local Partners