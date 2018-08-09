Spectacular sight to play out on the highway

OFFERING locals and visitors a spectacular sight, a large ribbon will be tied around Coffs Harbour's iconic Big Banana tomorrow to celebrate Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's Rescue Day appeal.

Rescue Day celebrates the vital role Westpac Helicopters play in responding to emergencies and saving lives across Northern NSW everyday.

"Rescue Day celebrates the role the Service plays in the region, operating 24 hours a day to save lives," Zeke Huish, Regional Marketing Manager, said.

"The day also allows us to offer more insight into who we are and how we operate.

"It's the one day of the year where we have volunteers, businesses, venues, schools and more holding fundraisers.

"We're very excited to partner up with the Big Banana this year."

Operating since 1973, the Service is the largest non-profit search and rescue and aero-medical service in Australia.

To donate, visit: http://www.rescuehelicopter.com.au/.