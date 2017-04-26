Specialist police to examine house fire scene

Forensics Police will this morning examine the scene of a house fire on Boat Harbour Road Utungun, near Macksville.

FORENSIC police will this morning examine the scene of a house fire that razed a home to the ground yesterday near Macksville.

The fire broke out on Boat Harbour Road Utungun.

Emergency services were called to respond on Tuesday at 4.30pm.

"RFS and Fire and Rescue crews arrived to find the dwelling well alight," Fire & Rescue NSW Mid North Coast Inspector Tony Lenthall said.

"Crews worked hard to save nearby sheds and a motor vehicle, however the home was destroyed.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation by NSW Police."

Mid North Coast Local Area Command Inspector Guy Flaherty said a crime scene was established at the location after the fire and a police guard posted at the location overnight.

"Detectives and Forensics officers are due to examine the scene this morning to determine the cause of the fire," Inspt. Flaherty said.

The owner of the property was located in Macksville safe and well and no injuries were reported.