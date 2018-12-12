Specialists flown in for missing man search

Police searching for missing man Shane Holian at Jourama Falls, north of Townsville. Photo: Julia Bradley

SPECIALIST police officers flown in from Cairns and Brisbane will be deployed today in the ongoing search for a man missing in rugged bushland north of Townsville.

A small helicopter, a drone and police divers will be on hand at Jourama Falls as the search for Shane Holian enters its third day.

Mr Holian, 60, has been missing since December 2, when he was last seen at the top of a watering hole in Jourama Falls, according to a photo sent to friend.

Mr Holian had been on a trip to Cairns but failed to turn up at the other camping spots he had booked along the way.

His locked car was found by police on Sunday after a friend raised the alarm.

A keen photographer and bushwalker, police are confident Mr Holian would not have gone on a walk without the proper equipment.

Inspector Damian Irvine said Specialist Emergency Response Team (SERT) officers from Cairns would be on ground today concentrating on the more technical areas of the search, including using ropes to repel down into inaccessible areas.

"We are also looking at using a small helicopter in the search, weather permitting, and the SERT guys will be deploying a drone to search areas that can't be reached," he said.

"We will also be deploying normal general search crews."

The search for Mr Holian yesterday involved up to 30 police officers and SES crews who combed the area on foot, including walking the entirety of a walking track that begins at Paluma.

Officers also walked the creek on both sides.

Water Police crews waded through the water yesterday and it is understood police divers will search deeper areas today.