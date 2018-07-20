Special Stage puts fans in action space

MAIN ATTRACTION: Sebastien Ogier is the big ticket item for the Raleigh Special Stage in November.

MAIN ATTRACTION: Sebastien Ogier is the big ticket item for the Raleigh Special Stage in November. Bruce Thomas

SPECTATORS will have the best view in the house when drivers tackle the tight twists and turns of the Raleigh Special Stage at Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November.

At just 1.97km, the stage will be one of the shortest on the 317km itinerary of the FIA World Rally Championship season finale but promises breathtaking thrills for fans in an amphitheatre-style layout.

With the expected field of about 80 international and Australian cars to run through the stage on Saturday morning and afternoon, plus off-track attractions, Raleigh will provide accessible, inexpensive all-day family entertainment.

The action will include all the world championship stars, including five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier representing M-Sport Ford, Hyundai's Thierry Neuville, Jari-Matti Latvala from Toyota, Mads Ostberg from Citroen and many others.

The multi-purpose Raleigh International Raceway is close to the Pacific Highway and 20 minutes' drive south of Rally Central, the WRC competitor service base at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Adult entry will cost $10 at the gate for spectators wanting a one-off experience but is free for those with Eat My Dust all-day or Ultimate Get Me Everywhere three-day passes.

Under-18s enter free, as they do at all dedicated daytime spectator points throughout the rally weekend.

From grassy, shaded slopes, spectators will see the world's fastest rally drivers and cars in action right around the mostly tarmac course, which they will cover twice clockwise in the opposite direction to past years.

A giant video screen will show all stages on WRC's exclusive All Live coverage throughout the day.

CAMS Australian Rally Champion and Coffs Harbour local Nathan Quinn recommends the Raleigh special stage as the place to see the skill of WRC drivers at its best.

"Tight and technical, it rewards the brave - especially at the second-last corner - and the best will show you how the Scandinavian flick works,” the top-placed Australian driver in 2017 said.