Special delivery for Queen's Baton Relay

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service is honoured to have been invited to partake in the Queen's Baton Relay event for the upcoming Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The rescue helicopter will transport the official baton bearer, who is a naval officer and a Commonwealth Games Corporation representative, into the Coffs Harbour Jetty

precinct at about 4.30pm tomorrow.

The rescue helicopter service has a long- established history with the communities of the Coffs region, with support coming via appeal donations, event attendance and bequests to name but a few.

The Coffs region is now in an enviable position from a coverage point of view with aircraft within flying distance from all three operational bases of the newly expanded service.

The service is proud to be playing a part in bringing such a spectacle to the beautiful community that has always been such a valued support epicentre.