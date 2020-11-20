Aussies love to hate the many faces of Virat Kohli.

With Virat Kohli's India in town, get ready for one of the most exciting summers of cricket in recent history.

The series kicks off with an exciting three-game ODI series, which starts with two games at the SCG on Friday, November 27 and Sunday, November 29 before winding up Canberra's Manuka Oval on Wednesday, December 2.

It then continues with a three-gane T20 set, this time kicking off at Manuka

The summer of cricket officially kicks off today

Oval on Friday, December 4 before heading back to Sydney for two games on Sunday, December 6 and Tuesday, December 8.

Then it's the long-awaited four-game Test series, with Adelaide (virus pending), Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane set to host matches.

During today's launch at Fox, Brendon Julian and Mel Jones will be joined in-studio by Mark Waugh and Kerry O'Keeffe, with crosses to Adam Gilchrist, Pat Cummins, Isa Guha, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy.

Originally published as Special broadcast: India tour preview