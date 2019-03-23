Police seek triple murder breakthrough

POLICE will today launch a fresh appeal for information on Queensland's "Wolf Creek" triple murder - a 40-year-old mystery they believe is close to being solved.

Detectives from the Homicide Investigation Unit's cold case team will address journalists this afternoon asking for information on the outback slayings of 23-year-old Karen Edwards, 31-year-old Tim Thomson and 21-year-old Gordon Twaddle in October, 1978.

Police believe the group, who were on a motorbike touring trip - with Tim's Doberman puppy Tristie - around outback Australia.

Gordon Twaddle, Karen Edwards and Tim Thomson were shot dead near Mt Isa in 1978.

But it is believed they were befriended by another man on a motorbike somewhere between Alice Springs and Mount Isa just days after starting out.

It is believed the same man collected them from the Moondarra Caravan Park at Mount Isa on the morning of October 5, returning alone that evening to pack up their campsite.

Their bodies were found on the banks of Spear Creek, 12km north of the town, on October 24.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tara Kentwell said investigators were confident the renewed focus could lead to a breakthrough in the case.

"Despite 40 years passing, we remain committed to solving this case, bringing those responsible to justice and ultimately providing closure to the victims' families," she said.

"We have reviewed thousands of pieces of information provided to police over the years, however, today we are launching a fresh appeal to encourage new witnesses and those who have already spoken to police to make contact with us.

"We are urging anyone who may have seen the group travelling on their two distinct motorcycles through the Northern Territory and in the Mount Isa area in early October, 1978 to come forward.

"We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen a male motorcyclist who befriended the group and joined them on their travels between Frewena and Mount Isa."

Police say the man arrived on the morning of October 5 in a brown and white Toyota LandCruiser.

A $250,000 reward remains in place for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for their murders.

Detective Sen Sgtt Kentwell said reports at the time linking the triple homicide to other murders were believed to be untrue.

"While we are keeping an open mind, we are no longer focusing on links to the murder of John Tzelaidis who was found deceased near Karratha in Western Australia a few months earlier," she said.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.