Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Essential Energy will be patrolling the skies in an effort to assess its sprawling electricity network.
Essential Energy will be patrolling the skies in an effort to assess its sprawling electricity network.
News

Sparkies hitting the skies for aerial inspections

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
14th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IF YOU notice a strange plane flying over your rural property this month, don’t assume it’s Russian spies, it’s probably just Essential Energy.

The company will be hitting the skies across the Mid North Coast throughout November as part of its asset inspection program.

The company will be using their fixed wing aircraft to identify damaged or deteriorating network assets in rural locations of the MidCoast, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Kempsey and Nambucca LGAs.

The aerial patrols are all part of Essential Energy’s Bushfire Risk Management Plan according to Mid North Coast operations manager Matthew Reedy.

And planes weren’t the only unconventional methods used.

“Essential Energy may also from time to time use drones to inspect the electricity network in areas that are sensitive or inaccessible using conventional methods,” he said.

“The data captured helps ensure the safety and reliability of the network.”

If the inspections identify an issue with the network, Essential Energy will contact affected landowners and organise crews to attend and undertake any necessary repairs.

Follow Essential Energy on Facebook and Twitter for updates on aerial patrols or visit: essentialenergy.com.au/aerial for further information.

electricity essential energy
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence cop's ‘COVID truth’ letter subject of investigation

        Premium Content Clarence cop's ‘COVID truth’ letter subject of investigation

        News An officer from the Coffs/Clarence Police District is being investigated over a letter claiming ‘trust in our police force now seriously eroded’

        Don’t put it off: Alarming stats on dental work

        Premium Content Don’t put it off: Alarming stats on dental work

        Health Coffs residents skipping a check-up due to cost as dentists warn of dangers

        Councillor slams ‘culture’ of confidentiality

        Premium Content Councillor slams ‘culture’ of confidentiality

        News “This is not about whether we sign up to an airport lease or not"

        ‘Dudded’ retirement village residents gain refuge

        Premium Content ‘Dudded’ retirement village residents gain refuge

        News New laws safeguard people entering aged care against “unscrupulous” operators