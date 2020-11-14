Sparkies hitting the skies for aerial inspections

Essential Energy will be patrolling the skies in an effort to assess its sprawling electricity network.

Essential Energy will be patrolling the skies in an effort to assess its sprawling electricity network.

IF YOU notice a strange plane flying over your rural property this month, don’t assume it’s Russian spies, it’s probably just Essential Energy.

The company will be hitting the skies across the Mid North Coast throughout November as part of its asset inspection program.

The company will be using their fixed wing aircraft to identify damaged or deteriorating network assets in rural locations of the MidCoast, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Kempsey and Nambucca LGAs.

The aerial patrols are all part of Essential Energy’s Bushfire Risk Management Plan according to Mid North Coast operations manager Matthew Reedy.

And planes weren’t the only unconventional methods used.

“Essential Energy may also from time to time use drones to inspect the electricity network in areas that are sensitive or inaccessible using conventional methods,” he said.

“The data captured helps ensure the safety and reliability of the network.”

If the inspections identify an issue with the network, Essential Energy will contact affected landowners and organise crews to attend and undertake any necessary repairs.

Follow Essential Energy on Facebook and Twitter for updates on aerial patrols or visit: essentialenergy.com.au/aerial for further information.