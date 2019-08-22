Spa and vans to make way for successful Aboriginal land claim

Claims of this kind are voted on by the 270 members of the land council.

VANS and other property at Arrawarra will have to be removed following a successful Aboriginal land claim.

The claim, over approximately 50 hectares back from the beach in the vicinity of the creek, was made by the Coffs Harbour and District Local Aboriginal Land Council many years ago.

As Land Council CEO Nathan Brennan explains the land claim process moves at a glacial pace.

“Some claims have been outstanding since before the Aboriginal Land Rights Act of 1983.”

Two vans within the Arrawarra Beach Holiday Park will have to be removed.

“One of them is encroaching on our land by almost 30 metres,” Mr Brennan said.

A number of private landowners on the south side of Arrawarra Beach Road will also need to remove items including sheds, fences and in one case a spa.

The land was once Crown Land and had not been properly surveyed or managed for many years.

Two vans in the park are now encroaching and management has until October 16 to move them.

As Mr Brennan explains, any decision to make a land claim of this kind, has to be voted on by the 270 members of the land council. He said the Garbi Elders were invited to make a proposal in relation to the claim but nothing was submitted.

There are currently more than 30,000 unresolved Aboriginal land claims on parcels of Crown Land across the state.

Mr Brennan said no decision has been made as to what the land council will do with the Arrawarra land.

Legal representatives from the land council wrote to the landowners in July requesting they remove the items. They have until October 16 to comply.