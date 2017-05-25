Sow volunteers to help Coffs Harbour Reap

GIVING TYPE: Coffs' Reap Food Rescue coordinator Julie Ferguson is appealing for more volunteers to help meet the demands of the growing food charity.

WITH an ever growing number of people to feed, Reap Food Rescue is after more volunteers to meet this demand.

Coffs' Reap Food Rescue coordinator Julie Ferguson said the food charity delivered food to those in need around the Coffs Coast free of charge.

Since it got its wheels rolling on the Coffs Coast little more than three years ago, the vibrant yellow van has delivered thousands of boxes of groceries and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Julie said Reap had recently secured a lease to a new storage facility to boost operations.

Previously, food had to be stored at her own house.

"I'll get my house back. My house is full of food,” she said.

"If my house was rubber it would be gouging out.”

Reap Coffs Harbour rescues food from more than 25 charity partners and has saved more than 45 tonnes of food from ending up in the landfill,

The equivalent of 135,000 free meals have been distributed to local residents doing it tough.

To better meet the demands of the growing operation, Julie is appealing to the public for more helping hands.

She said there were currently 28 Coffs Coast volunteers on board but more were still were needed.

If you are able to help out, phone Julie Ferguson on 0421 430 175 or email reapcoffsharbour@gmail.com.

For more information about the Reap Food Rescue charity, visit www.ozharvest.org/reap.