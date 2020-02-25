Groper upskirted teen in library

A serial sex offender dubbed the Southside Groper has been jailed for upskirting a 15-year-old girl in a public library.

David James Tilbrook, 31, whose eight-page criminal history is littered with sexual offending, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful stalking and one charge of indecent treatment of a child under 16 by photographing.

Police prosecutor Sgt Duncan Erskine said on October 10 last year Tilbrook entered Corinda Library and approached a 15-year-old girl in a reading booth.

"He asked her inappropriate questions," Sgt Erskine said.

"He did an upskirt photo of the victim child while she was sitting at the booth.

Sgt Erskine said an hour earlier Tilbrook had approached a 19-year-old woman at a bus stop on Oxley Road, Sherwood, and began "rubbing his groin".

"I would submit he has an appalling criminal history for like offences," he said.

In March Tilbrook was jailed for nine months prison for masturbating in front of a 16-year-old girl on a train.

He received nine months' jail in 2016 for simulating masturbation outside a house at Acacia Ridge, again at a nearby car wash, and then on a train on the southside.

The Courier-Mail has previously reported he has served a series of jail terms over three attacks on women in public places between 2007 and 2009.

Tilbrook's lawyer David Svoboda said at the time of the offences his client was using the drug ice "very regularly".

The court heard he previously worked at Ipswich City Council as a tree lopper but had been unemployed for several years.

Mr Svoboda said Tilbrook's childhood had been traumatic and violent.

"Clearly he has a serious problem, he recognises that," he said.

Magistrate Tina Previtera said the crimes were "abhorrent to the community".

"You are a danger to the community," she said.

"Imprisonment … is the only appropriate penalty given the nature of the offending and the repetition of it over a period now exceeding 13 years."

Ms Previtera sentenced Tilbrook to six months jail cumulative to his current jail term.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

