28°
News

Southern Stars wrap ODI series with win in Coffs

Brad Greenshields
| 29th Nov 2016 10:00 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SPURRED on by strong home crowd support, the Commonwealth Bank Southern Stars claimed a comprehensive victory in the fifth and final One Day International of the series against South Africa.

The Australian women's cricket team dominated with the bat at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium to wrap up the series 4-0 after Sunday's thrilling tie.

Batting first, captain Meg Lanning and opener Nicole Bolton laid a solid platform for the Australian team pushing the score past 100 before the world's most in-form batter Ellyse Perry took over.

The all-rounder made 56 off as many deliveries making it the 17th time she'd passed 50 from her past 24 international innings.

Photos
View Gallery

With support from Jess Jonassen, the Australian team set a the Proteas a target of 261. A total which seemed out of reach early in the chase, particularly with captain and class batter Dane van Niekerk missing the match with a hamstring strain.

Openers Lizelle Lee and Sune Luus had the South African innings off to a flyer but two quick run outs proved a setback too difficult to overcome.

Some middle order resistance from Mignon du Preez, stand-in skipper Dinesha Devnarain and Chloe Tryon provided some frustration for the Aussies but merely delayed the inevitable with 43 runs being the final margin.

Perry finished the night with three wickets next to her name while off spinner Grace Harris took two.

Named both player of the match and the series, Perry said a focus on some more aggression while batting helped create the result.

"That was a big thing that we spoke about after the last game, just trying to keep some momentum and some tempo throughout our innings" she said.

"I thinkat times, especially two days ago, it was a bit flat in the middle periods. They (South Africa) bowled really well to their credit but it was about upping the tempo a little bit and we managed to do that.

"I thought Nicole Bolton was really great at the top of the order and Meg (Lanning) obviously again shows she's world class every time she bats and we managed to hold that through the middle which was really good."

More than 1,000 people came through the gates throughout the day/night contest and Perry admitted it was nice to hear plenty of support coming from the grandstand and hills.

"The crowd has been fantastic," Perry said.

"I think it's been really great to be able to come to a place like Coffs and have a big turnout, especially the number of young kids that have come along, boys and girls and how interested they are in the cricket.

"I think for us as a team that's really pleasing to see that and we love playing in front of crowds like that."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  c.ex coffs international stadium coffs harbour cricket ellyse perry southern stars

Nambucca Heads shootings investigations continue

Nambucca Heads shootings investigations continue

MID North Coast Strike Force Clavering detectives have renewed their appeal to the public for information about two recent shootings in the Nambucca Heads area.

Work buggy stolen from golf course

STOLEN: Police are appealing to public in relation to a Kawasaki work vehicle stolen from a Bonville golf course.

Police urge public to assist with stolen vehicle

French connection to cleaner coastline

ACTION: Jordan, Clement and Aurelien, of Ocean Cleaner'zh, doing their part for the marine environment and our beaches.

Researching marine debris on Coffs Harbour beaches.

Council rakes in $61 million extra

COFFS City Council raked in $237 million last financial year

Local Partners

Blueberry farmer one of Australia's best

Local farmer and AIH Student of the Year sees a bright future for blueberries on the North Coast.

Clear your schedule and get eating: It's National Cake Day!

Baskin-Robbins Ballina franchise partner Michelle Eggins is ready for today's National Cake Day.

Get your slice of carrot cake, chocolate cake or ice cream cake

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

Solid Investment or Great Entry Point for First Home Buyers....

11/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $210,000

Priced to move, this property is perfectly positioned in a super convenient location right in the heart of Park Beach which is proving to be a very popular area to...

So convenient, so private, so attractive in the CBD...

4/24 Bonville Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $325,000

The sheer convenience of a private and level two bedroom villa with a lock up garage in the heart of the CBD can never be understated. This is just one of the many...

Free standing home in the Jetty...

33 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

Wow, what a rare find! A free standing home in the heart of the Jetty with plenty of room to add your personalized touches! The sought after location ensures you...

Stunning home - walk to beach and shopping...

3 Moonee Creek Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Step into this beautiful, recently built home and discover the perfect home with nothing to do but enjoy! Spacious open plan living looking out to a private...

City Central Address with Views to Impress

39 Aubrey Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Great locations never go out of fashion. This great 4 bedroom home is situated in the centre of town, yet its private, quiet, and boasts stunning elevated views...

Living At The Beach Has Never Been Easier....

8 Bluewater Place, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $530,000

If you crave a beach lifestyle, then make sure you inspect this property, located only a short 3-4 minutes walk (approximately 400m) to Sapphire Beach, where you...

Rare Beachside Opportunity

50 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $849,000

Trade-in the pool, say goodbye to the ride-on mower, if this is your next address, you won't need either. Direct beach access just 60m from your front door, the...

Private, quality, seclusion...

113 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

A superb family home with spectacular views and located close to beaches, shops and estuary. A modern contemporary layout in a private location with a generous...

For the discerning buyer, this is absolute prime real estate...

2/17 Charlesworth Bay Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,300,000 ...

There are so many reasons why this very special exclusive address is heralded as the absolute "jewel in the crown" by the privileged residents who choose to make...

Charming riverside cottage in historic township...

8 Martin Street, Coramba 2450

House 2 1 1 $339,000

An ideal riverside location combined with a character filled cottage blending old world charm and modern convenience will ensure many years of enjoyment for the...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!