Southern Stars returning to Coffs Harbour for Ashes

Australia's womens cricket team, the Southern Stars, will be returning to Coffs Harbour in October to play two One Day Internationals against England.

THE great cricketing rivalry that is The Ashes is coming to Coffs Harbour.

Having played two One Day international matches at C.ex Coffs International Stadium against South Africa in November, the Southern Stars will be returning to Coffs Harbour in October to face the old enemy England.

Australian captain Meg Lanning batting for the Southern Stars in Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

The fixture for the Ashes series to be played in Australia in October and November and Coffs Harbour has again been selected as a venue.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said the success of the Coffs Harbour matches against the Proteas a little more than three months ago proved the C.ex Coffs International Stadium was always going to be in the mix when working out the fixture for the upcoming series.

"The venues that have been confirmed are a result of a strategic decision to give this series the opportunity to gain as much exposure as possible and continue to build women's cricket as a mainstream sport as we look toward the World T20 in Australia in 2020, of which the final is just three years away," Sutherland said.

The matches in Coffs Harbour will be played on Thursday, October 26 and Sunday, October 29.