Southern Kings remain on the Ella 7s throne

HAPPY DAYS: Former dual international Andrew Walker (centre) helped steer the Southern Kings to victory in the final of the 2019 Ella 7s tournament in Coffs Harbour. Sam Flanagan

RUGBY UNION: History repeated itself at the annual Ella 7s tournament in Coffs Harbour on the weekend, with the defending champions in the men's and women's divisions taking home the crown.

Highlanders took on Mob Deep in the women's final, and while the heavens opened mid-match, it didn't stop the Highlanders playing some slick rugby.

The side piled on four tries against a valiant Mob Deep to record a 22-12 victory.

After the women finished celebrating on the field it was over to the men, with the Southern Kings up against the Bourke Warriors.

In a low-scoring final, points were at a premium with both sides defending for their lives.

In a nailbiting finish the Southern Kings managed to hang tough for a brave 7-5 win.

"You've got to be confident when you're going somewhere to defend your title and it's just so much sweeter the second time around,” Southern Kings coach Dillan Walker said.

"I was a bit nervous but the boys dug in their heels and did the right thing.

"The Bourke Warriors are a quality side and they will get one (a title) soon, they're knocking on the door.”

Walker said the chemistry between his players was special and proved to be the difference.

"All we are is a family side that play for each other and we're lucky enough to have seven or eight union players out of our 12.

"We're just lucky to have a good bloodline with a lot of good blokes.”

The plate final in the men's division turned out to be a more one-sided affair, with Gomeroi flicking the switch in a big win over Kempsey.

The side raced out of the blocks and never took their foot off Kempsey's throat during the 45-12 win. Gracies Aboriginal won the women's plate.