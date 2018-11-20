Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOURISM OPERATORS: The Southern Great Barrier Reef region tourist operators won gold, silver and bronze at the Queensland Tourism Awards.
TOURISM OPERATORS: The Southern Great Barrier Reef region tourist operators won gold, silver and bronze at the Queensland Tourism Awards. Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort
News

Southern Great Barrier Reef operators scoop tourism awards

Glen Porteous
by
20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM

GLADSTONE, Rockhampton and Bundaberg tourist operators scooped gold, silver and bronze placings at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef region incorporates the trio of towns that collected four gold, three silver and three bronze between them.

GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite said the recognition through these awards and nominations was a great indicator of success.

"You have to remember for these tourism awards, local businesses are up against some of the state's best and to come away with any recognition is a win itself," Mr Branthwaite said.

"Win or not, these operators will use the award nights as a promotion tool and to network with other businesses."

The annual awards celebrate the dedicated individuals and successful operators of the state's $25billion tourism industry.

"The operators who got nominated for awards from Mon Repos, 1770 Reef Tours, East Shores, Feast on East and up to Capricornia Caves and the Keppel Island group should all be proud."

More Stories

gapdl gladstone area promotion and development limited great barrier reef tourism queensland tourism awards southern great barrier reef
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    The skills to save a life

    The skills to save a life

    News WOULD you know what to do if you were first on scene at an accident and someone required CPR?

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:30 AM
    Council kicks off best bypass fight

    premium_icon Council kicks off best bypass fight

    News Council's Bypass Impact Working Group will meet this week.

    • 20th Nov 2018 10:30 AM
    MP calls out alleged misuse of supermarket power

    premium_icon MP calls out alleged misuse of supermarket power

    Politics Why are we paying 30c a litre more for petrol?

    Best of the Coffs Coast beamed to the world

    Best of the Coffs Coast beamed to the world

    News All the images from Kennards Hire Rally Australia

    Local Partners