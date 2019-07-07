Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash site near Leigh Creek Airport. Picture: Simon Cross
The crash site near Leigh Creek Airport. Picture: Simon Cross
Breaking

Southern Downs man killed in plane crash

Gerard Walsh
by
7th Jul 2019 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 59-year-old pilot from the Southern Downs area has been killed in a plane crash near the Leigh Creek Airport in South Australia.

Peter Gesler from Donell Park, Greymare, was the pilot of the plane which crashed just before 6.30pm Saturday.

A 48-year-old woman from Wynnum in Queensland was also killed in the crash.

Leigh Creek Airport — about 539km north of Adelaide. Picture: Simon Cross
Leigh Creek Airport — about 539km north of Adelaide. Picture: Simon Cross

South Australian police received reports of a light plane crash about 4.5km north-northeast of the airport at 6.30pm.

"The Brumby 610 aircraft had left William Creek airport at about 4pm and crashed into scrubland on its approach to Leigh Creek airport," police said.

Mr Gesler is well-known and highly respected in campdraft and cutting circles and has competed in campdrafts at the Warwick Rodeo.

He and wife Debbie have enjoyed a lot of success with sire Seligman Spin who is one of the top-rated sires in Queensland.

Investigators from Major Crash were at Leigh Creek on Saturday and returned to the crash site at around 8.30am Sunday.

editors picks fatal plane crash greymare plane accident plane crash southern downs warwick pilot
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    SCENES! Panthers keep season alive with miracle try on siren

    premium_icon SCENES! Panthers keep season alive with miracle try on siren

    News A TRY on the last play of the game and a brilliant individual performance from playmaker Latrell Hampton has kept the Sawtell Panthers' Group 2 season alive.

    • 7th Jul 2019 11:32 AM
    Car travelling 110km/h at night egged in dangerous act

    premium_icon Car travelling 110km/h at night egged in dangerous act

    News THE incident occurred around 10.30pm Friday night on the Highway.

    Who's appearing in court this week?

    premium_icon Who's appearing in court this week?

    News The list of accused facing charges in Coffs Harbour Local Court.

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News Don't get caught up in the excitement of tax time