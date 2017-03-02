Southerly winds deliver the goods

NICE ONE: Jack Pregnall with a Sweet Lip from the Coffs Harbour Marina.

LIKE I mentioned in my last column, the southerly did exactly what we hoped and pushed in a bit of warm clean water full of mackerel.

Last weekend there were numerous reports of great numbers of both Spanish and spotted mackerel being caught off shore from Grassy Head in the south right up to Wooli in the north.

The early morning tide change and a big weather system on its way may have helped the great bite as well.

Hopefully the rain clears and the sea is suitable for this weekend's Urunga Anglers Club Deep Sea competition. We expect to see a great a turn out come Sunday morning, considering the numbers of pelagics being caught recently.

This last week we have seen some very welcome rain fall throughout the catchment areas of our river systems.

The rain gave them a much needed flush with some fresh water filling up pools and allowed bass to begin to make their way downstream to begin their spawn.

The rain also creates a some great fishing opportunities around the small drains and creeks that feed our main river systems. These areas will have predatory fish such as bass, bream, flathead and jewfish awaiting small bait being washed out so why not target areas like this if you are heading up the rivers.

Last weekend saw some great fish weighed in during the Urunga Anglers Club February Monthly Beach Rock Estuary and Freshwater competition.

Regulars Carl Redmond, Richard McCabe, Paul Alexander and Ian Mclauchlan all cuaght mullet, whiting, flathead and bream up to 30cm and 425g.

The only lady to compete, Gloria Whitherman caught tarwhine, mullet and a nice little trevally.

Young gun Calin Lyttle caught and released bream and flathead to 44cm.

Well done to everyone who competed.

Until next time, remember to only take what you need.