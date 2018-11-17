Argentinian vineyard owners list Riverview home

The Kallaroo Rd home is on the market with a $2.85 million-$3.135 million guide.

THE owners of award-winning Argentinian boutique winery, Aluvión Vineyards, have put their Riverview home on the market with a $2.85 million-$3.135 million guide.

Joanna Stevens Kramer and Robert Kramer have lived at the Kallaroo Rd property since 2012 after paying $1.87 million for it.

They are selling the family home to move a couple of doors down on the same street where they are building a new home.

The five-bedroom house is listed with Belle Property's Simon Harrison and Jess Goodman, and will go under the hammer on December 1.

The family have owned the home for nearly seven years.

Aluvión Vineyards is a 4ha winery located Argentina's Uco Valley in the foothills of the Andes Mountains.

They produce mainly Malbec, the grape for which Argentina is most renowned, as well as some Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, which is imported into Australia.

Despite owning a winery, there is no dedicated cellar in the house, but there is a new kitchen and a large entertainer's deck.

The couple who both work from home have converted one of their five bedrooms into a home office with custom joinery, large workbenches with marble desk tops, ample storage and a private balcony.

"It means we can maximise our time with our children while maintaining challenging and rewarding careers. We love working out of our home office and enjoy taking advantage of other spaces within the house, such as the back deck, throughout the day," Ms Stevens Kramer said.

The kitchen has gas cooking and plenty of space.

The house is a close to Riverview College and a number of primary schools, as well as Tambourine Bay.

It is a 30 minute bus ride from the home to Wynard in the morning.

Riverview has seen a 6.6 per cent drop in the median price over the past 12 months to $2.390 million for houses.

CoreLogic also reports that only 40 properties have sold in the suburb this year. If the Kallaroo Rd home sells within the guide, it will be on the highest sales recorded in Riverview.