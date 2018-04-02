‘They don’t care if they win’: Proteas’ epic Aussie troll

AUSTRALIA has been forced to endure the utter humiliation of another day in the field as South Africa spurned the chance of a declaration on day four and instead ground Australia into the dirt at the Wanderers ground.

Already shattered by the ball-tampering scandal which has rocked the sport in Australia, Tim Paine's men were then broken physically by a dominant South African side on Monday as skipper Faf du Plessis brought up century and the runs mounted - past 450, then 500 and 600 before tea on Easter Monday.

The move was pilloried on social media and by the commentators, with Australia's greatest wicket-taker Shane Warne the most scathing.

"I don't think South Africa care if they win this Test match," Warne said.

"If they wanted to, they would have declared a long time ago. It might be a disappointing way to finish the game."

South Africa started the day with a lead of 401 runs, itself a near-record target had the home side declared overnight.

But they didn't.

The thinking was that du Plessis - who has endured a horrid series with the bat, with four single figure scores and a best of just 20 - was holding on until he reached his eighth Test century.

Vain, but understandable.

He reached that milestone off 163 deliveries - but still the declaration was not forthcoming.

Perhaps the skipper was giving the chance to sluggish opener Dean Elgar to also raise his bat.

Du Plessis' was dismissed for 120, and then Elgar followed shortly after for 81 - and still, no declaration.

The attitude enraged fans at the ground, where the atmosphere was as poor as you'll find in Test cricket having had the life sucked out of the match.