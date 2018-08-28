Sourdough revived as dessert
We all love sourdough, but what do we do when it goes stale or we have offcuts? Nothing beats a steaming pudding fresh out of the oven when the weather is chilly. It's also perfect sliced and served with tea. Flavoursome and economical to make.
SOURDOUGH BREAD AND BUTTER PUDDING
Serves 12
INGREDIENTS
1 loaf of stale sourdough bread
300ml milk
300g dried mixed fruit (I used a mixture of currants, raisins, sour cherries and sultanas)
50g mixed peel
1 eating apple, or quince grated (include the skin but not the core or pips)
3 tbsp soft dark brown sugar
2 tbsp plum jam
40g self-raising flour
2 eggs
A squeeze of fresh lemon juice
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp mixed spice
100g butter, melted
Demerera sugar, to sprinkle over
Double cream, ice-cream or custard (for serving)
METHOD
Pre-heat the oven to 170C. Grease and line a 28 x 20cm roasting tin. Slice up the bread, including the crusts. Break into small pieces and soak in the milk until softened. Once the milk has been absorbed (about 10 minutes), beat well with a fork. The bread and crusts will break down and combine with the milk, forming a creamy mush.
Stir in the grated apple or quince, then the rest of the ingredients and half of the melted butter. Beat well until combined. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin.
Pour the rest of the melted butter over the surface. Use a pastry brush to ensure it is all coated. Bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 1 1/2 hours.
When cooked, sprinkle over a little demerara sugar and serve warm with double cream or custard. Alternatively, allow to cool and eat as cake.
Peter Kuruvita is an award-winning chef and restaurateur at Noosa Beach House and Flying Fish Fiji. Inspired by his Sri Lankan heritage, Peter has produced two cookbooks and five TV series for SBS Television.
More at noosabeachhousepk.com.au.