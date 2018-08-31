Source of oval asbestos contamination identified

Asbestos consultants contracted by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland perform soil tests on the oval and playground area at Warwick Central State School on Saturday.

Asbestos consultants contracted by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland perform soil tests on the oval and playground area at Warwick Central State School on Saturday. Marian Faa

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has confirmed asbestos found on two sporting fields in Warwick came from a council waste facility.

In a media statement, the council said recent enquiries by Workplace Health and Safety Queensland "into low-level contaminated soils" located at Collegian Junior Rugby League field and Warwick Central State School had confirmed the Allora Waste Transfer Facility was the source of asbestos contaminated material, which had been purchased by an external contractor to make top soil.

"Upon becoming aware of the presence of asbestos, SDRC took immediate measures with initial remediation works taking place at the site," the statement said.

"Other parts of the site have been sectioned off and are awaiting further remediation works.

"Until works are completed at the Allora site, only general waste, green waste and cleaned containers eligible under the Drum Muster Program will be accepted. Operating hours remain unchanged."

The council said initial investigations into the presence of the asbestos at Allora indicated some users had unlawfully disposed of asbestos material at the facility.

Asbestos is prohibited at all SDRC waste facilities, except for Warwick and Stanthorpe.

"SDRC is currently reviewing its waste management procedures and practices and is working closely with WHSQ to undertake a number of measures and to ensure all workplace health and safety obligations are fully met in the future," the statement said.

"SDRC has engaged Building and Asset Services (BAS) to assist in managing the site remediation at the Allora facility.

"The site will undergo a range of remediation activities to ensure it is compliant under the Workplace Health & Safety Act 2011.

"Should the community have questions or concerns about receiving contaminated soils, they should contact their local supplier in the first instance to confirm the source of material used in the soil."

Questions should then be directed to WHSQ or the council on 1300 697 372.