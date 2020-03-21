THE Territory is shutting its borders next week, forcing all who arrive to be quarantined for 14 days amid fears of spreading coronavirus.

From 4pm on Tuesday March 24, anyone arriving in the Northern Territory will be forced to quarantine for two weeks.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the strict border controls were for all access points to the NT: roads, airports, train stations, ports and airports.

"Whether you are local or not, this applies to you," Mr Gunner said.

The quarantine will be enforceable by law.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner and Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker provide an update on potential measures to reduce travel into the NT Posted by The NT News on Friday, 20 March 2020

People arriving in the NT will be required to commit to the quarantine, and tell officials where they will stay.

The quarantine will not be applied to essential personnel, like health officials, flight crews, freight workers and Defence.

Travellers will also be able to apply for exemptions under compassionate grounds.

More information about who can apply for an exemption and how to apply will be released in the coming days.

The quarantine is similar to what Tasmania brought in earlier in the week.

Originally published as 'Sorry, we are shut': NT closes its borders