Sophisticated beach house beckons

Contributed
Melissa Martin
by

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in one of Coffs Harbour's most exclusive addresses for this week's cover property.

This four-bedroom home at 2 Beachview Dr, Sapphire Beach will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

The Edge Coffs Harbour principal and selling agent Jason Burnett said the luxury and location of this residence are outstanding.

"This home represents the best in coastal living, surrounded by some of the best homes constructed in the area in recent years.

"The views are impressive and would be a welcome vista for anyone seeking a sea change."

The stunning home is set across two levels with a wide breeze-way at its heart to cool the home and welcome natural light.

Downstairs are two bedrooms, bathroom, laundry, a fifth bedroom or home office and a living area which flows to the ocean-view plunge pool and deck. The rear entertaining deck overlooks the yard where the kids can play in the cubby house.

Upstairs is the main living zone; the gourmet stone kitchen flows to the open plan lounge and dining areas which take in the breathtaking views. There are two bedrooms on this level, including the master bedroom with luxury ensuite.

"The home enjoys a short stroll to the beach and is only minutes by car to major shopping and all conveniences," Jason said.

See more in the Real Estate Property Guide now.

　

Topics:  jason burnett real estate sapphire beach sapphire beachfront estate the edge coffs harbour

Coffs Coast Advocate

