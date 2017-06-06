Sophie's success in the 'dead end' of town

GET WRECKED: Sophie and her daughter Tallow know how to created a relaxed retail vibe.

THERE'S a half dead plant and a rusty bicycle in the window. Not your typical window display for a Harbour Drive clothing boutique. But then, this is not your typical boutique.

Wrecked Vintage opened the doors 16 months ago with handwritten messages on the window saying, "Good vibes only” and "Leave your judgement at the door.”

It's a tough climate to open a retail business but this shop has smashed it. Embracing the wave of retro, recycling, and unisex fashion, Sophie Bird has found her groove and it is Wrecked Vintage.

"My heart and soul are in these walls, shopping vintage is shopping with a conscience,” Sophie said.

But it's not just about passionate ideals. This 23-year-old knows her stuff. She has done her market research and put in the hard yards working in fashion retail since she was 15.

"I've worked for small and big fashion companies and I saw the mass productions, the waste and how fashion was big business all about the dollar. I was unwrapping heaps of plastic off the same 25 items and that didn't sit right with me.

"I soaked it all in, the merchandising, marketing, styling, buying. I was getting ready to do it myself but to do it my way.”

Originally from Byron Bay, Sophie came to the Coffs Coast to be with her partner and decided to use her "vintage connections” to open a boutique. She understands her demographic, is staying true to her ideals and is not motivated by money which makes her a rare breed in retail.

"Plenty of people warned me about going in to retail, especially in the 'dead part of town' on Harbour Dr near the highway,” she said.

"But this location is perfect. I'm a destination shop, my customers find me. And the way social media reacts to business the highway location is ideal. As people travel the coast to music festivals they drive past, so it couldn't have worked out better.”

"You can come in and be yourself here and my clothes reflect that vibe. You can play dress ups and have fun. I never sell anything just to make a dime it must reflect who you are. I help customers find the best way to express themselves.

The relaxed vibe extends to the 10am opening hour.

"I used to open at 9am but my clientele are young, they're having a coffee, a swim or a sleep-in at that time. Now I open at 10am so I can have a walk with my daughter Tallow before work.”

Her baby daughter Tallow spends the day in the shop and is a big hit with customers.

"She is just such a chilled, relaxed baby and loves the company.”

Sophie also connects with her customers on social media and has a good following online.

"It's a lot of extra work maintaining a website, Facebook and Instagram with vintage fashion. I only have one of each item so I'm constantly updating the sites but I love to do it.”

Any words of advice for young budding entrepreneurs?

"No point complaining something isn't right or you don't like your job or your business isn't going great. Change it. Look at what you want and go for it. I'm happy and I make people happy, my family are proud of me and it's a great feeling. I've created the dream where I love to come to work.”

Find Wrecked Vintage at 3/2-8 Harbour Dr, 0431 631 222, #getwrecked, wreckedvintage.bigcartel.com or FaceBook