Sophie is pet of the week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
Sophie needs a forever home

Rachel Vercoe
5th Jun 2018 10:45 AM

AT only one year and two months old, Sophie the cattle cross is ready for a home who will provide her with consistent training and exercise.

She came to the shelter as a stray and socialises well with other dogs but can get very excited and over the top upon initial meeting.

Sophie is suitable to an active family who have the time to give her the exercise and training she requires.

She would do well to go to a home with another dog who is low to medium energy.

Adoption price: $320 plus lifetime registration of $27.50.

ID: 423835.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

