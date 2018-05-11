Menu
Sophie Monk once had a “cheeky” tryst with Shane Warne.
Celebrity

Sophie Monk’s secret hookup with Warnie

by Bronte Coy
11th May 2018 1:00 PM

SOPHIE Monk's had plenty of high-profile romances - Benji Madden, Sam Worthington, Stu Laundy - but turns out there's one that flew right under the radar.

The Love Island host and former Bachelorette accidentally revealed that she'd had a brief fling with Shane Warne during an interview on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa show this morning, after the hosts brought up the famous ex-cricketer.

"Has [Warne] got in contact with you, has he asked you out on a date before?" Fitzy asked Monk.

"Yeah I love Warnie, he's cool... We've hung out a few times - with pants on, if that's what you're asking," she replied.

But Monk was caught off-guard when Fitzy pressed: "Any advances, have you kissed Warnie?"

"Uhhhh..... ummmm," she stuttered, as the hosts erupted with laughter, before quickly clarifying: "But just a cheeky ... Nothing serious!"

 

Sophie Monk and Shane Warne... who'd have guessed it?
Despite the slip-up, the reality TV star wouldn't elaborate any further, and refused to reveal exactly when the secret tryst had taken place.

Monk's one-time fling with Warne doesn't come as a huge surprise, given the spin king's reputation with the ladies. He's had a string of well-publicised relationships, and was once famously engaged to British actress Liz Hurley, although they broke up in 2014.

It's possible Monk and Warne bonded over her new role as Love Island host - a job the former sports star is rumoured to have once been eyeing off.

Ex-cricket captain and longtime friend of Warne's, Michael Clarke, told the Nova hosts last year that he was "bragging on about" the new series.

"He wants to host it … I said: 'Host it? You wanna go on it!'"

