Soon-to-be-freed inmate savagely killed over jewellery

A gravely wounded inmate lay dying in his cell for hours after he was set upon by a brutal jailhouse gang, it has been revealed.

A distinctive skull ring may have been the motive for the vicious jailhouse bashing murder of Mark Pollard.

A brutal prison gang is believed to be responsible for Pollard's death last month.

The gang, including African and Pacific Islander inmates, targeted Pollard in Port Phillip Prison on February 26 because they wanted his ornate ring.

While Pollard was away from his cell in Gorgon wing, the gang rifled through his belongings but they couldn't find the piece of jewellery because the 48-year-old was wearing it at the time.

Pollard returned to his cell at the maximum security prison and became angry his room had been disturbed before getting in a fight with the gang when he refused to hand over the ring.

"It sounds like he put up a fight but he was against three or four blokes," a source said.

It is understood Pollard ended up in his cell bed after the attack and did not receive medical help for a number of hours.

Because the attack happened inside his cell, there is no CCTV of it.

Victoria Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death.

The Herald Sun has been told the leader of the gang had moved from Matilda unit after he was caught standing over prisoners there.

The gang has been involved in a number of incidents.

On one occasion, they are believed to have been angered by a new prisoner who refused to "sh--bomb" a guard.

As punishment, the prisoner was given 50 lashes.

In another incident, the gang attacked a prisoner that they wrongly believed to be a sex offender.

Staff had to pick that prisoner's teeth up off the floor following the violent assault.

Pollard's family say they have been told the ambush took place between 4pm and 6pm but he was not taken to hospital until 4am the next morning.

They say Pollard's cell mate raised the alarm within the prison at lockdown when he realised a seriously injured Pollard was lying in his bed.

His family said Pollard was on remand for theft and due to leave the prison shortly.

He had only been at Port Phillip for about two weeks after being transferred from Melbourne Assessment Prison.

The family is considering legal action against the prison.

Port Phillip Prison advised Pollard's family a ring and runners were taken after the attack.

His family have been told the items have not yet been recovered.

Pollard's two children went to the prison on Wednesday to collect what remained of their father's belongings.

His sister Amanda Pollard said the ring was "sentimental" to her brother.

"He was ambushed in his cell and gang attacked, they stole his runners and a ring," she told the Herald Sun.

"Mark suffered for hours," she said.

"This breaks me so much, as it has his children. I am confused, angry and broken."