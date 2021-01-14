Son’s brutal assault on sleeping elderly dad

An elderly man is lucky to be alive after his son crept into his bedroom and bashed him until he blacked out – leaving him covered in blood.

A 38-year-old man will remain behind bars after sneaking into his elderly father's room and bashing him while he slept.

Mark Ray Bridgeman, appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court today via video link, and pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order, unlawful assault of a person aged 60 years or more (DV offence) and obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant David Pollock told the court police were called to the Kippa-Ring address just after 2am on November 29.

He said the victim, a 74-year-old man, had managed to phone triple-0 during the brutal assault.

The court heard Bridgeman, who had been drinking most of the day, had crept into his father's room while he was asleep and "violently assaulted" him.

Sgt Pollock said the defendant punched his father in his left eye while he was in bed so many times that he lost consciousness.

When police arrived the victim was sitting at the top of the staircase, bleeding from his face, arms and stomach.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The court heard Bridgeman was found in the downstairs area of the house. Arresting officers, the court heard, could smell alcohol and the defendant was slurring his words.

Bridgeman then refused to get into the police car after being arrested.

When police spoke to the victim he said he had given permission for his son to be at the home, but he had been drinking and verbally abusing him all night.

Duty Lawyer Mark Jeffreys said his client had been battling an alcohol issue for a number of years.

Mr Jeffreys told the court Bridgeman had been attending rehab but had relapsed and drunk a fair quantity of alcohol that night.

He said his client, who has already spent 47 days in prison, was remorseful for his actions and that at the time his father had been assisting him with his rehabilitation.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall said it was a serious and concerning offence.

He sentenced Bridgeman to 12 months imprisonment for the assault. Bridgeman was convicted but not further punished in relation to the other two offences.

Magistrate Bucknall set a parole release date for February 28.