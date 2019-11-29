Sonia Kruger stuns in rare bikini selfie

Sonia Kruger doesn't often post a bikini selfie, but when she does, she does it with style.

The 54-year-old took to her Instagram page last night flaunting her super toned figure as she posed in a leopard print bikini while holding a bottle of champagne.

"Post @strictly_you workout swim. A girls gotta treat herself," Kruger captioned the snap.

The TV personality, who recently announced her departure from the Nine Network, rocked the look with a pair of aviators and her hair loosely tied up in a bun as she posed by a pool.

"Wow Sonia you look SO amazing and beautiful," one fan commented.

"You are stunning," another commented.

"Well deserved and stunning," a third said.

Sonia Kruger rocking a leopard bikini as she flaunts her super toned figure. Picture: Instagram/ SoniaKruger

The mother-of-one almost always leaves followers stunned over her enviable figure.

"Look at that body!!" one fan said.

So what's her secret?

In a recent interview with news.com.au, Kruger revealed that much to peoples' surprise, she rarely goes to the gym.

"I think that's the common misconception. People look at me and think I'm training everyday at the gym, everyday of the week and I am not," she said.

"Even when I was training with Dan (her personal trainer) I was supposed to be there twice a week and most weeks I'd only make it one day."

The dancer and TV personality says people think she’s at the gym everyday but her workouts are mainly done at home.

Instead you will find her doing home workouts.

The recently turned 54-year-old announced the launch of her own dance-based fitness and diet program, Strictly You, after people kept asking her how she got her incredible figure.

"My workouts now are at home, in the loungeroom and it's with music or if I'm with my friends on a Friday night and we're having a big glass of wine, I'll make them dance," Kurger said while laughing. "I'm that person that's always trying to teach people how to do a cha-cha."

The program combines dance, exercise and nutrition with full body workouts taking less than 25 minutes to complete.

Following the launch of her fitness program came news she was leaving Channel 9 and returning to Channel 7 where she previously worked for 14 years.

"I'm beyond excited to be returning to the network where I first discovered my love of live television and family entertainment," Kruger said in a statement.

"With the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo and a slate of brand-new prime-time shows, Seven is the place to be."

Kruger, who signed a "multi-year deal", said she was excited to embark on new opportunities which include a judging role on Australia's Got Talent: The Champions, as well featuring as a member of Seven's coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Seven West Media chief executive James Warburton said Kruger is "without a doubt a superstar and one of the best television talents in Australia. I speak on behalf of the entire Seven team when I say that Sonia was the one that got away."

Kruger is believed to have signed a "seven-figure" deal to return to her former network, after Nine initially presented her with a three-year contract worth more than $1.5 million.