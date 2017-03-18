24°
Songs of a legend on the coast

Rachel Vercoe
| 18th Mar 2017 12:00 PM
Mike McClellan.
Mike McClellan. Contributed

FOLLOWING his sell-out show in 2015, legendary singer-songwriter Mike McClellan is heading back to the region.

Mike's return to performing in recent years has been greeted with enormous enthusiasm.

He began performing in the late '60s and released his first album in 1972.

His audience grew after touring with performers Roger Miller, Melabie, Dr.Hook, The Hollies and Leo Kottke.

Don't miss your chance to see the Australian singer-songwriter in action when he performs in Woolgoolga next month.

McClellan will hit the stage at the Woolgoolga Diggers Club on Friday, May5, at 8pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Flood warnings issued for Coffs Coast as trough intensifies

Flood warnings issued for Coffs Coast as trough intensifies

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued minor flood warning for Coffs Creek and the Orara and Bellinger rivers.

Roads Minister says RMS is probing hwy company's collapse

The collapse of Ireland-based Pacific Highway subcontractor KNF Constructions has impacted the livelihoods of 90 local employees.

Roads Minister says the RMS is working with Pacifico to secure jobs

Leading the way with school traditions

TAKING CHARGE: Diane Blevin is the new principal at Sandy Beach Public School.

Sandy Beach Public School welcomes new principal.

Look at other options on the Coffs Harbour bypass

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Darren Chester is shown the plans for a Coffs Harbour bypass by Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker.

What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

Farmers' skills flourish through workshops

Farmers on the North Coast have received support for their agricultural production systems with workshops held in the Hastings, Nambucca and Dorrigo areas.

Local youth mental health on the agenda

New campaign, funding and a headspace outreach service for the Nambucca Valley have been announced.

New campaign, funding and a headspace outreach service for Nambucca

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

Sir Viv Richards.

Sir Viv Richards speaking at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday.

Classical sounds of fine music

Rhapsody at the Gallery.

Experience intimate first hand classical opera voices.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

AMANDA Seyfried has demanded nude photos of her be removed from the internet, days after Emma Watson was caught up in a similar scandal.

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

Home and Away star celebrates milestone episode

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Meet the Aussie filmmaker working with David Attenborough

A stormy sky heralds the end of the dry season on an East African savanna in a scene from the grasslands episode of the TV series Planet Earth II

Lions, tigers and bears - oh my!

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

Tripios is pictured here in August 2016. Picture: Splash News Australia

Bachelor star charged with selling ice and cocaine

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Large Beachside Family Home

11 Nambucca Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 1 $510,000

Secure this immaculately maintained beachside family home for the same price as a new apartment in this popular beachside location. Walk to cafe's, a selection of...

Quiet cul-de-sac - 938m2 block - immaculate home...

18 Cottonwood Cres, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

This sought after yet seldom found four bedroom home will truly impress. The owners were specific in creating a home of quality and functionality with the focus...

Beachfront land...

6 Beach Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $750,000-$790...

Located just 9kms north of Coffs Harbour in award winning North Sapphire Beach Estate, this is the last full size beach front lot available and offers a beachside...

Perfect location to relax and enjoy...

34 James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This home is in the perfect location for a family. Only minutes walking distance to Korora's beautiful beaches, metres away from the school and minutes' drive...

Your Very Own Beachside Resort

19 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $899,000

This sophisticated beach-side retreat combines pure luxury and premier resort style living in one magnificent package. Positioned perfectly to capture superb ocean...

Private Cottage on Huge 1,695m2 Block

4 Weir Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 1 3 $319,000

Looking for a project? This delightful timber cottage of yesteryear is with character and potential to shine. Located in beautiful Nana Glen, just 25 minutes drive...

Wow... Beautiful home with a hidden surprise...

25 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 1 4 $425,000

What a hidden surprise! Driving in, this property is surrounded by beautiful trees on approx. 3 acres (1.032ha) of very private land in Glenreagh. The double brick...

Ah, the serenity...

39 Kookaburra Drive, Glenreagh 2450

House 2 1 3 $380,000

This beautiful home is situated in the heart of Glenreagh. Set back on the property, the home is very private on two acres (6,000m2 approx.). Featuring a timber...

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $589,000 ...

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

Sophistication and style in Sapphire...

20 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $829,950

This stunning designer 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is within walking distance to beaches and cafes. The free-flowing and functional floorplan caters perfectly for a...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Costs rise to own and rent

COSTS RISE: Affordability has decline for renters and owners.

Housing affordability declines for owners and renters

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

It's all you love about Sawtell

SAWTELL LIVING: This character cottage offers the Sawtell village lifestyle.

Live the beachside village lifestyle Sawtell offers

