Songs of a legend on the coast

FOLLOWING his sell-out show in 2015, legendary singer-songwriter Mike McClellan is heading back to the region.

Mike's return to performing in recent years has been greeted with enormous enthusiasm.

He began performing in the late '60s and released his first album in 1972.

His audience grew after touring with performers Roger Miller, Melabie, Dr.Hook, The Hollies and Leo Kottke.

Don't miss your chance to see the Australian singer-songwriter in action when he performs in Woolgoolga next month.

McClellan will hit the stage at the Woolgoolga Diggers Club on Friday, May5, at 8pm.