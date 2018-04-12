Songs from the fireside with Kasey

Join Kasey Chambers by the Campfire for a musical journey through the stories of places, people, cultures and sounds that have inspired one of Australia's most revered performers.

The Australian country singer-songwriter will play songs from her new album which comes out on Friday, April 27 and her much loved songs during an intimate acoustic experience.

Enjoy songs new and old which have shaped Kasey's rish and unique life, travelling through the vast lands of Australia, America and Africa.

Don't miss a very special evening of music and stories with Kasey and the Fireside Disciples.

"Campfire is an album I have wanted to make my whole life and represents the connection I've had to the different lands and cultures throughout my life that have influenced me the most,” Kasey said.

"I have taken all of those experiences and put them into songs and sounds for Campfire.

"Join us for a very special evening of music and stories of the places, people, cultures and sounds that I would like to share with you all around my Campfire.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Thursday, May 24 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Cost: Adults $45 and under 18-years-old $25.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit cex.com.au