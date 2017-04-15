25°
Son thinks sick mum 'deserves the world'

Jasmine Minhas
| 15th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Jennifer Smith invited by Mata'utia Brother's Foundation
Jennifer Smith invited by Mata'utia Brother's Foundation Contributed

"MY MOTHER has been one of my biggest rocks and has helped so many people who I know can account for what a beautiful person she is.”

After a worrying bout of sickness, Jennifer Smith was misdiagnosed with blood and liver infections.

In November last year, the Smith family received the devastating news that Jennifer had been diagnosed with stage four cancer in her lung, liver and bowel.

"I can't put into words how much she has supported me with my music,” son Dylan said.

"My only source of inspiration that kept me stable through my depression and anxiety.”

Jennifer, husband Lance and two boys Dylan and Mitchell moved to Coffs Harbour more than 20 years ago.

The family, just like every other in similar situations, admitted they were having trouble adjusting to the harrowing change of circumstances and the medical expenses involved.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help family and friends support Jennifer and her family.

Dylan, 22, said he has been desperately contacting various organisations to help support his mother.

A fan of the Newcastle Knights, Jennifer and her family were recently invited by the Knights and the Mata'utia Brother's Foundation to the Newcastle v Bulldogs game, where Jennifer was announced as the "MBF Man of the Match”.

"I was inspired to nominate her because she just deserves the world,” Dylan said.

"She has done so much for so many people that it was the least I could do, really. I just contacted everyone I could possibly think of and found the Mata'utia Brother's Foundation.

"Amazing guys, they were so nice to us and gave us special treatment the whole time we were there, even though they lost they still thanked us constantly for coming and how strong she is.”

Family and friends of the Smith family are asking the community for their help. To make a donation visit the gofundme page.

