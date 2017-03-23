Son inspires dad's charity journey

SOON embarking on a charity car rally for the eighth year in a row, David Jones' inspiration for driving car 29 through forests and alpines over four days all comes down to the birth of his son.

David, from Sawtell, will be taking part in the Everyday Hero Beyond Bitumen rally which will see 130 people and 56 cars from all around Australia raising $160,000 for mental health charity BeyondBlue.

With his car now prepared for the journey David, along with his father-in-law Mark Wallace and mother Robyn Jones, are getting ready to head off.

Beginning from Nowra they will be going over the Snowy Mountains and finishing off near Goulburn.

"The main objective is trying to get more people on board to support us and help out with sponsorships or donations, or even participate as well," David said.

David first began participating in the annual car rally when eight years ago his son was born with severe brain damage resulting in 24 hour care for the rest of his life.

He was transported to Westmead through not-for-profit organisation Child Flight.

"We've been doing charity rallies now for eight years, mainly for children's needs and rescue helicopter services," he said.

"Telstra Child Flight transported my son from Coffs Harbour to Sydney when he was born. They don't charge any money to do that, they rely on donations so we decided we wanted to pay them back in some way.

"We're now focusing on a more broader range with BeyondBlue, a well known centre for help for people who have experienced hard times in life."

The fundraiser has so far brought in around $90,000. If you have any queries about the rally, would like to make a donation, or would like to take part, David encourages you to contact him on 0447216681.