Son headbutts neighbour after letterbox filled with coke

WHEN a woman filled a letterbox with Coca Cola, Faarron Tennessee Williams saw red and headbutted her.

The woman and Williams's mother had been in a neighbourhood disagreement, an Ipswich court heard.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Krushka said the assault took place on June 5, 2018.

She said a woman entered Williams's mother's yard to talk to Williams and a female was heard to yell "get out".

Sen-Constable Krushka said Williams man-handled the woman out of the yard and through the front gate.

The woman told police Williams then followed her and took a swing at her, a punch that missed.

Williams headbutted the victim in the forehead which caused an abrasion and bleeding.

She was taken to Ipswich hospital for medical treatment.

Faarron Tennessee Williams, 27, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm at Brassall; evading a train fare; and failing to appear at court.

"(Williams) evaded a fare on the stated date when rail police were seeking tickets on a train," Sen-Constable Krushka said.

"He said he did not purchase one as he did not have any money and had to visit a girlfriend.

"He was travelling from East Ipswich to Kingston."

She said Williams failed to attend court in October, later telling police he was fearful of the court outcome.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the lead-up to the headbutt was "the culmination of a neighbourhood dispute festering for a number of years" between his mother and the woman.

Mr Fairclough said the woman went to his mother's house and there had been an altercation.

"The complainant poured CocaCola into (Williams's) mother's letter box," Mr Fairclough said.

"He was escorted off the property. Police say he man-handled her out of the property.

"She has struck him. He has headbutted her."

Mr Fairclough said Williams accepted that was not necessary.

Williams has a criminal history, but Mr Fairclough said the last offence was in 2013 for a robbery.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and sentenced Williams to eight months' jail for the assault, with immediate parole release.

He was fined $700 for evading a rail fare and failing to appear at court or he could serve six days in jail.